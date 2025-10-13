20-year-old woman stabbed to death in Delhi’s Nand Nagri area; accused held

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Monday morning in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area. She was stabbed multiple times by the accused near a school.
Police got information on Monday around 10.30 am regarding a stabbing incident. After reaching the spot in D-Block, a woman was found injured. She was immediately taken to GTB Hospital, where she was declared dead.
A case under the relevant sections has been registered at the Nand Nagri police station. Forensic teams have collected evidence, and the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, a senior police officer said.
Police have nabbed 23-year-old Akash, a resident of the Nand Nagri area, in connection with the incident. Efforts are underway to recover the weapon of offence, the officer said.
The questioning of the accused is underway. Both reside in the same locality. The investigation is being carried out from all angles. It is being checked whether the accused killed her after she refused his advances or the reason behind the incident was something else.
In another incident in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area, a 35-year-old man was stabbed while he was going to relieve himself. The accused had asked for money, and when they could not find it, they stabbed him.
The incident took place on October 11, early hours in Sonia Vihar area. After reaching the spot, Munna Lal, a resident of Pushta Sonia Vihar, was found injured. He was immediately taken to JPC hospital for treatment.
During treatment, the victim informed that in the early morning, while he was going towards the Yamuna Khadar area for a natural call, three people accosted him and demanded money. When they found nothing, they stabbed him and fled from the spot, another police officer said.
Accordingly, a case under Section 109(1) of BNS was registered at Sonia Vihar police station and an investigation was initiated. Later, police nabbed Salman (22), a resident of Sonia Vihar.
He confessed to his involvement in the incident and disclosed that he had demanded money from the victim and, upon not finding any, stabbed him. Further investigation into the case is underway.