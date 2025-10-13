20-year-old woman stabbed to death in Delhi’s Nand Nagri area; accused held

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Monday morning in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area. She was stabbed multiple times by the accused near a school.

Police got information on Monday around 10.30 am regarding a stabbing incident. After reaching the spot in D-Block, a woman was found injured. She was immediately taken to GTB Hospital, where she was declared dead.

A case under the relevant sections has been registered at the Nand Nagri police station. Forensic teams have collected evidence, and the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, a senior police officer said.

Police have nabbed 23-year-old Akash, a resident of the Nand Nagri area, in connection with the incident. Efforts are underway to recover the weapon of offence, the officer said.

The questioning of the accused is underway. Both reside in the same locality. The investigation is being carried out from all angles. It is being checked whether the accused killed her after she refused his advances or the reason behind the incident was something else.