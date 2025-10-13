Issues raised by DU V-C demand debate not diatribe

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh has stirred a hornet’s nest by ‘speaking his mind out’ at a recent event titled ‘Bharat Manthan 2025: Naxal Mukt Bharat - Ending Red Terror under Modi’s Leadership’, organised by the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation in partnership with the Association of Indian Universities at Vigyan Bhawan. It’s not easy for the head of the hoary university to ‘speak one’s mind out’.

Professor Singh would have realised it too, given the expression of ruffled feathers at V-C’s speech going viral on the social media platforms. Delhi University has the past history of different ideological strands coexisting together and also sparing no opportunity to criticising each other.

The Vice Chancellors in the past may not have been as ‘honest’ in their expression on a social issue as Professor Singh was while speaking at this academic social event, though the critiques could defer on the nature of the event. The past Vice Chancellors too had their ideological biases and were guided by it in their functioning.

There are several instances to this effect, which form the part of the campus folklore. Without prejudice towards what Professor Singh spoke at the event, one could always examine whether teachers work overtime to ‘indoctrinate’ their pupils towards their ideological bend.

Teachers do influence, and in turn also create curiosity among students on the issues they may or may not bring up for discussion. As the student of Kirori Mal College in the second half of 1980s, one was taught by several such influencers, who made impact by their scholarship, pedagogy, dressing style and even with the brand of tobacco they smoked. Though one doesn’t recall these influencers overtly indoctrinating but subtly they did.