Delhi govt plans to revive Bed & Breakfast scheme in city based on Goa model

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is planning to revive the Bed and Breakfast (B&B) scheme and is studying Goa’s policy to replicate certain features in the national capital.

As of 2023, more than 2,200 rooms at 432 houses across Delhi were registered under the government’s B&B scheme since its launch.

“The scheme has become defunct. The increasing number of Airbnb and homestay options has rendered it ineffective. We are now looking at reviving it and are studying Goa’s Homestay and Bed & Breakfast Policy to see what can be adapted for Delhi,” an official said.

Under the scheme, residents operating homestays in hinterland areas are offered financial and non-financial incentives, simplified registration, quality classification, and promotional support through the state tourism department’s platforms.

“Goa’s policy has been praised for generating business for homestays. Niti Aayog had also recommended that other states adopt similar models,” the official added.

Under the scheme launched in 2007, the Delhi government used to register people wishing to convert their house into a Bed and Breakfast unit within 30 days. A Bed and Breakfast unit provides home-like affordable accommodation and food to visitors.“The bed and breakfast scheme had many gaps. We plan to revisit the scheme and see if we can provide incentives to homestay owners and also assure them of promotion through the government’s platforms,” an official said.

The government might also consider categorising properties as ‘homestay’ or ‘bed and breakfast’ centres, the official said. “Policy changes are what we are looking at. Things will be concretised within a month,” the official further said.