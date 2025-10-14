We just need our own sunlight: Inside Artist Neha Sahai’s Noida haven

Feeling of home

The daughter of a retired forest officer, Sahai grew up amid the woods—from Nainital to Mirzapur—constantly moving from one town to another. “Since I’ve always lived in the jungle, I’ve never really felt welcomed or had that feeling of belonging,” she says. Switching schools and adapting to new environments left her feeling out of place. Even in college at NIFT, she recalls feeling distant from her peers—almost invisible.

That restlessness now finds its counterpoint in her Noida home—her sanctuary. The upper floor opens into three sunlit terraces overflowing with Champa, Madhumalti, and Bougainvillea. “I wanted to grow a vegetable garden, but because there’s no direct sunlight, I’m not able to,” she says, pointing at the living room that opens to the terrace which is one of her favourite spaces in the house besides her studio. “But this light, this space — it’s everything I wanted. Romeo [her dog] loves the terrace and sitting in the sun. Both of us are sun people. We just need our own sunlight.”

Her home is filled with pieces collected over the years—travel souvenirs, thrifted objects, hand-painted ceramics, small sculptures picked up from local markets. From a tiny plate that an Italian ceramic seller on the roadside gifted to her which she cherishes, or the Gustav Klimt painting-turned- ring on her finger or even a vintage Egyptian tile that a friend gifted. Each one, she says, tells a story, unrelated to one another they all find a spot in the house. “You pick up things when you move,” she muses. “And after a while, they become part of your story—the only continuity you have.”