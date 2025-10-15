An Ear For Silence

When a violent storm tore through Delhi earlier this year, Malvika Bhatia was listening to the devastating chaos — to the splintered trunks, the rustling leaves, and the thunderstorm. Her sound work, ‘As Above, So Below’ recalls that meditation on grief, decay, and the interrupted cycles of the city’s dying trees.

Bhatia’s work, consisting of recordings of storms, the crash of falling trees, and even conversations she had with them, was on display at the exhibition, ‘The Listening Biennial’ at Delhi’s Khoj Studio, on view from October 9-14. It is being presented across 25 locations internationally from August 21 to October 26.

The artist, who has been walking through Delhi’s forests since she was 12, recalls how the unseasonal rains in May and June devastated several trees she had grown close to over the years. An overwhelming sense of loss soon crept over the artist. “It hit me when I realised that these fallen trees wouldn’t be left for fungi to feed on,” she says. “They would be cut and cleared away. Their death felt incomplete and unnatural.”

Bhatia notes that speaking to a tree or a mushroom opens a channel of communication.

Besides these voice notes, Bhatia’s works also contain zines and a small collection of fungi and mushrooms she gathered from forests like Jahanpanah and Sanjay Van. The collection is influenced by her practice of ethnomycology — the study of relationships between people and fungi.

The other works at the display featured video and audio installations by Burmese photographer, Shew Wutt Hmon, France-based Elena Lucca’s sound notes of winds, among others.