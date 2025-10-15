Eight-year-old and three others injured as DTC bus collides with multiple vehicles in East Delhi

NEW DELHI: An eight-year-old school student suffered a broken tooth and three others sustained injuries after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus allegedly collided with multiple vehicles in East Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar on Tuesday, police said. According to officials, the incident took place near Kali Mata Mandir in the Vishwas Nagar area.

Police received a call about the accident and a team from Farsh Bazar police station was dispatched to the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said a minor accident took place involving a DTC bus, a school van, an e-rickshaw, and a motorcycle.

“The school van, driven by one Dinesh, was carrying students from Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Surajmal Vihar. One student sustained a dental injury in the collision,” the DCP added. According to preliminary investigation, the school van was hit from behind, reportedly by a motorcycle and an e-rickshaw, the DCP said. The two motorcycle riders, identified as Satish and Mahesh, along with the e-rickshaw driver Dinesh, sustained minor injuries and were taken to Hedgewar Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered, and the DTC bus driver, Satish, has been detained.