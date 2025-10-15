GRAP Stage I curbs imposed in Delhi as AQI falls to ‘poor’ category

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday imposed Stage I measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR after the city’s air quality index hit 211 on Tuesday, pushing the capital into the “poor” category and prompting authorities to step up curbs ahead of Diwali.

The sub-committee on GRAP, which reviewed real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, said stagnant weather would likely keep pollution levels elevated for the coming days and authorised immediate implementation of Stage-I actions.

Under the order, local administrations, municipal bodies and pollution control boards across Delhi and neighbouring districts in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab have been directed to implement dust-control at construction and demolition sites, with projects larger than 500 square metres required to operate an approved dust management plan and water-sprinkling mandated at open sites.