GRAP Stage I curbs imposed in Delhi as AQI falls to ‘poor’ category
NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday imposed Stage I measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR after the city’s air quality index hit 211 on Tuesday, pushing the capital into the “poor” category and prompting authorities to step up curbs ahead of Diwali.
The sub-committee on GRAP, which reviewed real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, said stagnant weather would likely keep pollution levels elevated for the coming days and authorised immediate implementation of Stage-I actions.
Under the order, local administrations, municipal bodies and pollution control boards across Delhi and neighbouring districts in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab have been directed to implement dust-control at construction and demolition sites, with projects larger than 500 square metres required to operate an approved dust management plan and water-sprinkling mandated at open sites.
Open burning of garbage, leaves and other waste is banned, and roadside food stalls and commercial kitchens have been instructed to switch from coal and firewood to electricity, gas or other clean fuels.
Diesel generators are to be restricted to essential or emergency use only, and visibly polluting vehicles may be fined or impounded. Traffic measures include enhanced deployment of traffic police at key intersections and an appeal to motorists to switch off engines at signals and avoid idling. Delhi’s longstanding rules banning diesel vehicles older than ten years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years remain in force, and authorities will step up inspections of polluting industries and power plants while encouraging a shift to cleaner fuels where feasible.
Citizens have been urged to keep vehicles well-maintained, ensure valid pollution-under-control certificates, report violations via the Green Delhi, SAMEER or 311 apps, and
celebrate festivals without firecrackers. The spike reflects a mix of vehicular emissions, industrial activity, crop-residue burning in neighbouring states and adverse meteorological conditions that limit dispersion. The GRAP sub-committee will continue to monitor air quality closely and review measures as needed to prevent further deterioration across the region.