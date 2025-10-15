NDMC to plant 3.25 lakh tulips this winter, push for homegrown variety

NEW DELHI: The NDMC will plant 3.25 lakh tulips across its jurisdiction this winter season, as part of its annual beautification drive, officials said on Monday. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena visited NDMC’s tulip growth and storage chamber at Lodhi Garden to review preparations for the upcoming planting season.

Officials said that the civic body’s effort to indigenously grow tulips, initiated in 2022, has started yielding results. Of the 5.5 lakh tulip bulbs to be planted across the national capital this year, around 50,000 will be homegrown, reducing dependence on imports.

Out of these, nearly 29,000 bulbs have been propagated at NDMC’s Lodhi Garden facility, while around 21,000 bulbs were developed by the Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT-CSIR) in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, using bulbs harvested earlier in Delhi. Saxena, during his visit to the chamber, appreciated the civic body’s efforts and urged officials to enhance local production capacity. “This initiative will set an example for other agencies to promote local growing of tulips,” he said.

The NDMC, which first introduced tulip plantations in 2017-18 with 17,000 bulbs, has expanded the initiative significantly over the years, planting 1.3 lakh bulbs in 2022, two lakh in 2023, and 3.25 lakh in 2024. This year, 5.17 lakh bulbs will be imported for both NDMC and DDA areas, of which NDMC will use 3.25 lakh and DDA 1.92 lakh.