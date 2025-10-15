Delhi

No froth over Yamuna during Chhath this year, assures CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi government steps up river rejuvenation with upgraded STPs, new tenders, and drone mapping to curb sewage discharge
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses the gathering during the launch of Late Payment Surcharge Waiver Scheme and the Unauthorized Connection Regularization Scheme, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.
Express News Service
NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday assured the people of Delhi that froth over the Yamuna surface will not be seen during the upcoming Chhath festival, asserting that fast-paced work is underway for the rejuvenation of the river.

Froth over the Yamuna water appears around winter, especially after Diwali, due to the discharge of sewerage and industrial effluent in the river.

Images of womenfolk celebrating Chhath standing in froth-laden water in the past years had drawn flak for the city government from opposition parties and environmental activists. Announcing an amnesty scheme on pending water bills at the Delhi Secretariat, the chief minister said work on cleaning and rejuvenation was going on with speed with the upgrading of existing sewage treatment plants (STPs), tendering of new ones and drone mapping of drains to tap their untreated discharge.

“I hope with time, the government will restore the clean Yamuna river,” the chief minister said.

