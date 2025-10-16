Delhi Congress warns of misuse of green crackers ruling

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav expressed concerns over the top court’s decision permitting green firecrackers, warning that some individuals might exploit the ruling to sell pollutant crackers, exacerbating air pollution. He urged the Delhi government to crack down on such violations.

Yadav pointed out that Delhi’s air quality had turned ‘poor’ on Tuesday, with the AQI reading 211, the first such instance in over four months.

The CPCB identified ground-level ozone and PM 10 as the main pollutants. This decline in air quality prompted the CAQM to activate Stage 1 of the GRAP.