Rooting for Meira Omar

A quest for identity

Born in Afghanistan to a Russian mother and an Afghan father her family immigrated to Sweden in the ’90s to escape the oppressive Taliban regime, she grew up balancing two worlds: Afghan traditions at home and Swedish culture at school. “The quest for my identity has always been part of who I am. I wondered, ‘am I Swedish or Afghan’?” she recalls. This duality now fuels her creative expression. “I use it in my music, and it resonates with people everywhere,” she says.

Her love for the arts and performance began early. At 19, Meira made a bold move to India, aiming to make a foray into Bollywood. She was young and had big dreams, but the journey was far from easy. She was called in for auditions several times. “I faced more ‘no’s in a week than people would in their entire lives in Sweden. It was challenging and shaped me to be independent at a young age,” she says.

Travelling across Mumbai, Udaipur, Goa, and Rajasthan during this period she absorbed India’s vibrant cultural fabric and it left her fascinated. Her Bollywood debut came in 2016 with the film, Wajah Tum Ho, a crime thriller.

Upon her return to Sweden she was faced with a dilemma – between acting and the unforgiving world of music. In the months before the Covid-19 pandemic broke, she started doing TikTok dance videos – mainly on Bollywood songs – that eventually went viral in 2020. “Everyone got to know me, and here I am in India!” says the 32-year-old.

“That period laid the foundation for my career. The audience was there, and it gave me confidence to keep creating,” she says.“The digital age has made music and arts accessible like never before. You don’t need record labels or big shows—your phone and perseverance are enough,” she says. Omar’s message for young artists: “Experiment, create, and share on your own terms. Consistency matters. People will eventually recognise your talent.”