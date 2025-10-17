Activists fear rise in animal cruelty cases after green crackers get nod

NEW DELHI: As city prepares to celebrate Diwali with green crackers this year, animal activists and veterinarians fear a possible rise in animal injury and cruelty cases, warning that the return of ‘eco-friendly’ crackers could encourage more people to misuse them.

In previous years, when firecrackers were completely banned, residents were seen openly defying the order, activists said. They now believe the government’s decision to allow the sale of green variants could lead to more people bursting crackers, potentially worsening the distress faced by animals during the festival.

“Implementation has always been a huge problem. Even when there was a blanket ban, cases of animal cruelty and distress were prevalent,” said Manta Sidhu of ‘People for Animals’. “Every year around Diwali, dog bite injuries almost double. There is a fair chance of an increase this year since more people may burst crackers again,” said Dr Meenakshi, a Delhi-based veterinarian.