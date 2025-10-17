Centre to finalise OTT accessibility guidelines for differently abled

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that it would finalise the accessibility guidelines for hearing and visually impaired persons on over-the-top (OTT) platforms within the next three months.

Justice Sachin Datta took on record the government’s undertaking that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has published the draft guidelines on its official website for comments from stakeholders and the public.

The court was hearing a petition filed by visually impaired persons who were aggrieved by the lack of disabled-friendly accessibility features in recently released Bollywood movies on OTT platforms. In broadcasting, OTT content refers to audio, video, and other media delivered over the Internet.

“It is assured by the Ministry’s counsel that the feedback and suggestions of the petitioner will be duly considered and taken into account before the formulation of the final guidelines. It is further assured and undertaken that the final guidelines shall be issued within three months. No further directions are required to be passed in the present petition,” the judge said while disposing of the plea.

The court had earlier directed the ministry to frame guidelines in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act. The petitioners informed the court that there were certain infirmities in the draft guidelines, alleging that the MIB had consulted members of the industry but not persons with disabilities. They said it was imperative that all stakeholders, including those directly affected, be consulted. The court granted liberty to the petitioners to submit their response to the draft guidelines.