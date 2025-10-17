Delhi air quality remains 'poor' for four days straight ahead of Diwali
Air quality across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) remained alarmingly high on Friday, with the capital recording its fourth consecutive day in the 'poor' category as pollution levels surge in the run-up to Diwali.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 254 for Delhi at 4 pm. However, the situation was grimmer in the neighbouring NCR cities. Ghaziabad registered a 'very poor' AQI of 306, making it the most polluted city in the country on Friday. Noida (278) and Gurugram (266) also suffered 'poor' air, placing the entire cluster among India's top polluted areas. Only Faridabad offered a slight reprieve, settling in the 'moderate' range at 105.
Within Delhi, five of the 38 monitoring stations tipped into the 'very poor' category. Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 382, closely followed by Wazirpur (351), Jahangirpuri (342), Bawana (315), and Siri Fort (309).
This grim forecast is expected to continue, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.
Data from the Decision Support System (DSS) pinpointed transport emissions as the largest local contributor, accounting for 17.9 per cent of total emissions on Friday.
(With inputs from PTI)