Delhi Police's Operation Aaghat targets habitual criminals

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Southeast district has conducted “Operation Aaghat 2.0” — a crackdown on organised crime and habitual criminals — arresting around 500 people and recovering weapons, liquor, and narcotic substances, officials said on Thursday.

Launched under the supervision of Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Sanjay Jain and led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari, the coordinated operation involved over 600 police personnel across the district, the officer said.

“A total of 130 people were arrested under the Arms Act, Delhi Excise Act, NDPS Act, and Public Gambling Act, 360 people under preventive action drives, and 64 bad characters apprehended in targeted operations, many of whom have a history of street crime,” the DCP Tiwari said.

Tiwari further stated that the police seized 31 weapons under the Arms Act, 5,826 quarters of illegal liquor, 5.527 kg of ganja, Rs 1.85 lakh in cash from gamblers, and 163 vehicles under Section 66 of the Delhi Police Act. The Delhi Police said it is ensuring citizen safety by cracking down on organised crime, drug peddlers, bootleggers, and habitual criminals. In line with this mission, Operation Aaghat 2.0 was launched by the Southeast district police as part of a sustained and proactive strategy to combat criminal elements and curb street crime effectively.

“This operation is a continuation of Operation Aaghat 1.0, which was successfully conducted on September 20. From now on, Operation Aaghat will be conducted every month to systematically break the backbone of habitual criminals and dismantle organised criminal syndicates across the capital,” the DCP further said.