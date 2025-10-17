Four held for stealing 11 kg silver from trader in northeast Delhi

NEW DELHI: Four men have been arrested for allegedly stealing 11 kilograms of silver from a trader in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur area, a police official said on Thursday.

According to police, the accused had received a tip-off that the victim was carrying silver. They collided their scooter with the victim’s vehicle and started arguing, after which one of them snatched the silver and fled the spot. Police received information about the theft on October 11. During the investigation, four people involved in the crime were apprehended. From their possession, 10 kilograms of stolen silver were recovered, and two scooters used in the theft were also seized, a senior officer said.

“The accused have been identified as Nilesh (55), Pankaj Mishra (40), Pankaj Kumar Chara (44), and Vishal Garange (43). Nilesh was previously involved in seven cases under theft and Gangster Act in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Mishra was involved in seven cases of snatching, theft, and forgery. Chara faced seven cases of theft and Gangster Act, while Garange was involved in five cases of theft and Gangster Act in UP,” the officer added. Further investigation is underway to recover the remaining silver and identify other associates.