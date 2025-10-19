Delhi govt teachers’ body demands change in PE exam date

NEW DELHI: Government School Teachers’ Association (GSTA) has urged the Directorate of Education to reschedule the Class 11 mid-term Physical Education exam from October 31 to October 30, 2025, citing practical and emotional concerns for teachers.

According to Teachers’ Association General Secretary Ajay Veer Yadav, the exam was initially scheduled for October 18 due to a clerical error in the concerned branch and later revised to October 31.

However, Yadav described the new date as “inappropriate and inconvenient,” pointing out that October 31 marks the last working day of the month—a day when hundreds of teachers retire across Delhi government schools.

He said that the retirement day holds immense emotional and personal significance for teachers, as it is marked by ceremonies attended by family members, colleagues, and guests.

Calling the current schedule “insensitive and impractical,” Yadav appealed to the Directorate of Education and the Delhi Education Minister to issue a revised notification moving the exam to October 30.