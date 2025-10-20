Wife can reside in marital home even if husband’s parents disown him: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: THE Delhi High Court has held that a wife residing in her marital home immediately after marriage constitutes a “shared household” and is entitled to continue living there, even if the husband is later disowned by his parents.

Justice Sanjeev Narula made the observation while dismissing an application filed by the woman’s mother-in-law and late father-in-law.

The judge ruled that the daughter-in-law cannot be dispossessed except through due legal process. Advocate Samvedna Verma represented the daughter-in law, while the parents-in-law were represented by advocate Kajal Chandra.

The dispute, spanning over a decade, arose after the woman’s marriage in 2010 and her subsequent residence with her in-laws.

The matrimonial relationship soured in 2011, leading to multiple civil and criminal proceedings between the parties.

The petitioners argued that the property, being the self-acquired estate of the late Daljit Singh, could not be considered a shared household under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

