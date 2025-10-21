Five-year-old child among three killed in separate incidents over personal disputes in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Three people, including a five-year-old kid, were killed in separate incidents in Delhi allegedly over personal enmity and petty issues in two days, police said on Tuesday.
The first incident was reported from northwest Delhi’s Narela Industrial area. On Monday at 12.13 am, police got information regarding a stabbing incident in Holambi Kalan. The caller reported that four to five people had stabbed a man.
Later, information was received from Maharishi Valmiki Hospital that one Vicky Thappa (24), a resident of Holambi Kalan, had been brought dead with stab injuries.
Preliminary inquiry revealed that a scuffle had taken place between the deceased and a group of local youths, during which one Mangal, along with his associates, allegedly attacked the victim with a sharp-edged weapon, which resulted in fatal injuries, a senior police officer said.
A case under relevant sections was registered at Narela Industrial Area police station and investigation was taken up.
After recording statements of witnesses, CCTV footage from nearby areas have been scanned. Technical surveillance has been initiated to trace the absconding accused persons.
Raids are being conducted at multiple locations to apprehend the accused persons. The motive behind the murder appears to be a personal dispute, which is being verified, he said.
In the second incident, a five-year-old kid was kidnapped and killed on Tuesday in the Narela area.
On Tuesday around 3.30 pm, police got information regarding kidnapping in Narela area. Investigation revealed that the complainant’s son was playing outside his house when he went missing. Later, the child's body was found in the room of Neetu, who is the complainant's driver and resides in a nearby house, the officer said.
Complainant said that he has seven to eight commercial vehicles. His drivers Nitu and Wasim got into a fight on Monday evening while drunk and Nitu beat Wasim. When Wasim complained to the complainant, he slapped Nitu two to four times and scolded him. Angered by this, Nitu allegedly took the child to his rented room, and killed him with bricks and a knife, police said.
The police took the child to the hospital where he was declared dead. A murder case is being registered, and an investigation is underway. Nitu is absconding and multiple teams have been formed for his search, police said.
In the third incident, police got information on Monday from Safdarjung Hospital where one injured person was admitted in an unconscious state and the doctor declared him brought dead.
During initial inquiry, it was revealed that the injured person was stabbed by some persons over a petty issue. Further enquiry revealed that a 22-year-old accused, along with his associates, were involved in stabbing the deceased.
Later, information was received regarding the MLC of the accused who also sustained injuries and was admitted at Safdarjung Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said.
It was revealed that the accused, along with his associates, all residents of Dakshinpuri, attacked and stabbed the deceased. The accused is currently under treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, while the other five accused people have been nabbed. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is on, police added.