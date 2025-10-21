Five-year-old child among three killed in separate incidents over personal disputes in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Three people, including a five-year-old kid, were killed in separate incidents in Delhi allegedly over personal enmity and petty issues in two days, police said on Tuesday.

The first incident was reported from northwest Delhi’s Narela Industrial area. On Monday at 12.13 am, police got information regarding a stabbing incident in Holambi Kalan. The caller reported that four to five people had stabbed a man.

Later, information was received from Maharishi Valmiki Hospital that one Vicky Thappa (24), a resident of Holambi Kalan, had been brought dead with stab injuries.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that a scuffle had taken place between the deceased and a group of local youths, during which one Mangal, along with his associates, allegedly attacked the victim with a sharp-edged weapon, which resulted in fatal injuries, a senior police officer said.

A case under relevant sections was registered at Narela Industrial Area police station and investigation was taken up.

After recording statements of witnesses, CCTV footage from nearby areas have been scanned. Technical surveillance has been initiated to trace the absconding accused persons.

Raids are being conducted at multiple locations to apprehend the accused persons. The motive behind the murder appears to be a personal dispute, which is being verified, he said.