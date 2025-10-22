Using ‘physical relations’ as a term without proof can’t establish rape: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: Mere use of the term “physical relations” without supporting evidence is insufficient to establish rape or aggravated penetrative sexual assault, the Delhi High Court has held.

The observation came while allowing a man’s appeal challenging his conviction and 10-year imprisonment in a rape case, leading to his acquittal.

“In the peculiar facts and circumstances of this case, the use of the term ‘physical relations’, unaccompanied by any supporting evidence, would not be sufficient to hold that the prosecution has been able to prove the offence beyond reasonable doubt. The appellant’s conviction under Section 376 IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act is unsustainable,” Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri said in a judgment passed on October 17.

Terming it an unfortunate case, the court said it was bound to decide the matter on its own merits. It noted that the child victim and her parents repeatedly stated that “physical relations” were established, but there was no clarity on what was meant by the expression.