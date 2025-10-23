After the diwali lights fade, the season begins

This year, with Diwali brushing up against the weekend, most of us made the most of the long-ish weekend. Families poured in from different cities, friends turned up with tins of homemade mithai, and the rummy decks never quite found their way back into their boxes. I remember one evening when the electricity flickered during a card party at home—candles were hastily lit, someone put on old Kishore Kumar songs, and suddenly the night turned nostalgic, like a scene from an old film. Now, as everyone retreats into the rhythm of everyday life, there’s that familiar quiet again—the kind that feels almost too still, as if the city itself is catching its breath after days of sparkle and laughter.

For me, Diwali has always been the prelude to winter—that soft moment when the golden light lingers a little longer and the city feels both tired and tender. A few mornings ago, I stopped by our local subzi mandi and noticed the shift of seasons unfolding in plain sight. The summer gourds have begun to retreat, making space for the bright abundance of winter: rosy radishes, crisp cauliflower, bundles of methi, palak, and mustard leaves tied with jute string, and carrots that looked as though someone had polished them for display.