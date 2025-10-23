Juvenile held for firing at elderly in Turkman Gate

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old juvenile was apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly opening fire at an elderly man in central Delhi’s Turkman Gate area. He was caught while planning to leave for Bihar, a police official said.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning when the 16-year-old boy and his friend, Sameer Malik, allegedly fired at Malik’s grandfather, Shabuddin, an official added.

The juvenile had previously been involved in a firing incident and an attempted murder case. Following the Tuesday incident under Chandni Mahal police station area, a case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act, the official further said.

“Police checked several CCTV footages and developed technical surveillance to trace the route used by the accused and the juvenile. Later, a tip-off was received that the accused would be coming to Kamla Market. A trap was laid at Lal Quarter, Press Club Road, Kamla Market, and one suspect was apprehended,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh said.

“A pistol along with two live cartridges, used in the offence, was recovered from his possession,” the DCP added. During interrogation, he revealed that he and his friend fled the spot after firing at Shabuddin. He was attempting to go to his native place in Bihar on Wednesday when he was nabbed, the DCP said. Further investigation in the case is underway.