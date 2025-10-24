Court says housewife owner can seek tenant’s eviction for husband’s good

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has held that a housewife landlady can legitimately seek eviction of a tenant if the premises are required for the welfare or occupation of her husband and family, observing that such a need qualifies as a “bona fide requirement” under law.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee made the observation while dismissing a tenant’s plea challenging an eviction order passed by the Additional Rent Controller (ARC), which had allowed the landlady’s petition seeking possession of a shop for her unemployed husband to start a dry fruits business. The Court found no merit in the tenant’s challenge and upheld the ARC’s findings.

“The argument urged by the tenant that the landlady, being a housewife, could not have any such need or occasion to assist her husband is wholly untenable,” Justice Banerjee said. “It is well-settled that family members of a landlord, who are closely connected and for whom the landlord has a social obligation, are covered under the expression ‘for his own use’ as contained in Section 14(1)(e) of the Delhi Rent Control Act.”