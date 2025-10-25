The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) unveils Slow Is The New Urgent, a transformative art installation curated by Avik Debdas, housed in the KNMA Art Passage—the sky bridge connecting Nexus Select Citywalk and DLF South Court Mall. The exhibition reflects KNMA’s mission of integrating meaningful artistic experiences into everyday public spaces.

Visitors are led along a vibrant trail of turtles through an immersive corridor designed for contemplation. Featuring works by eleven contemporary artists—Anshu Jakhar, C.K. Rajan, Hifzul Kabeer, K.M. Madhusudanan, Manveer Singh, Mohd. Intiyaz, Pallavi Singh, Schön Mendes, Slipa Sheeja, Sonam Chaturvedi, and Tahsin Akhtar the passage evolves from digital and commercial sensory overload to quiet introspection, inviting “slow looking.”

The installation highlights the pervasive impact of consumerism and digital surveillance. Audiences encounter muted birds, rivers dyed in synthetic hues, and televisions blaring toxic messages, all reflecting a world driven by engineered desires. By revealing how our choices are meticulously tracked and monetized, the exhibition underscores how urgency is commodified, transforming attention itself into a marketable product.

Slow Is The New Urgent exemplifies KNMA’s commitment to democratizing art, creating moments of pause in one of Delhi’s busiest commercial hubs. As literary scholar Arden Reed notes, it invites viewers to engage with art that “waits mutely patiently for us to animate them.”