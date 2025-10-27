Doctor at Delhi hospital raped by delivery boy posing as Army Lieutenant

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old doctor of Safdarjung hospital was allegedly raped by a delivery boy who met her on social media posing as Army Lieutenant, police said on Monday.

The accused Aarav of Chhattarpur also sent her pictures in Army uniform and claimed that he was posted in Kashmir.

In her complaint filed at SJ Enclave police station, where the victim alleged that she came in contact with alleged Aarav through Instagram. Between April 30 and September 27, the accused maintained regular communication with her via Instagram and WhatsApp, during which he falsely posed as an Army Lieutenant posted in Kashmir, a senior police officer said.

He also sent her photographs of himself wearing a military uniform to strengthen his deception. Subsequently, the accused visited the complainant’s residence, offered her something to eat, and thereafter committed physical relation with her, the officer said.

Following her complaint, on October 16, a case under section 64(1), 351, 319, 123, and 335 of the BNS was registered, and accused Aarav Malik,was arrested. He works as a delivery boy with an e-commerce website, police said.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused had purchased an Army uniform online from a shop situated in Delhi Cantonment, they added.