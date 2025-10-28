BTech student held for sexual assault on man

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old BTech student was arrested for allegedly beating, threatening, and sexually assaulting a man in an inebriated state in south Delhi’s Aya Nagar, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Ayush Kumar, alias Shubham, who had been secretly living at different locations by frequently changing his whereabouts, they said.

On May 10, 2024, the complainant, along with his friend, went for a walk near Arjangarh Metro Station gate number 2, where a group of people under the influence of alcohol, led by Shekhar Gujjar, called them over and started a conversation, police said.

They were then forcibly taken to a ruined building and were subjected to unnatural sexual acts, a senior police officer said. During the probe, the other three accused were arrested who are presently on bail. However, Ayush had been absconding since, he added.