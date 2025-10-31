Childless couple nabbed for baby abduction

NEW DELHI: A childless couple, their house help and two minors were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 27-day-old infant near Pacific Mall in west Delhi, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the incident took place on October 8 when a woman reported that her newborn had been abducted near Subhash Nagar. Police formed multiple teams, scanned over 200 CCTV cameras, and traced two suspects fleeing on a stolen scooter around 5 am.

Investigation revealed that Maya (40), a house help in Uttam Nagar, conspired with her neighbours, Shubh Karan (36) and his wife Sanyogita (27), who were childless. Maya allegedly paid ` 20,000 to a minor to abduct the baby. All accused were arrested from Uttam Nagar, and the two minors were sent to an observation home. The infant was safely reunited with his parents, police said.