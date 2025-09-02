Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi, water level likely to rise further

The water level of the Yamuna river rose to 205.75 metres at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge on Tuesday morning, crossing the danger mark of 205.33 metres, an official said.

The rising water level in the river is posing threat of flooding in low lying areas of the city.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured that the government is fully prepared to handle the situation.

According to officials, the river was flowing at Old Yamuna Bridge at 205.68 meters -- well above the danger mark 205.33 metres -- at 6 am.