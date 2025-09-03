48 children among 130 missing persons reunited under Delhi Police's 'Op Milap'

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has reunited 130 missing people, 48 children, in the southwest district in August under “Operation Milap”, officials said on Tuesday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said that a total of 130 missing people, including 48 missing or kidnapped children and 82 missing adults, were recovered by southwest district police between August 1 and August 31.
From January 1 to August 31 this year, the district police reunited 931 missing persons with their families, including 306 children and 625 adults, under a special operation. They have been recovered and safely reunited with their families.
Officials said that as soon as reports of missing or kidnapped individuals were received, immediate search operations were launched.
Along with local enquiries, police checked CCTV footage and circulated photographs of the missing persons, children, and suspected kidnappers at auto stands, e-rickshaw stands, bus stands, and railway stations, which played a key role in the recoveries.
At Kapashera police station, 14 missing children – four boys and 10 girls -- between 10 and 18 years old were traced. In addition, 13 missing people -- 10 males and three females -- were also traced.
Under the operation undertaken by the anti-human trafficking unit of the southwest district, 14 missing children -- one boy and 13 girls -- between 10 and 18 years old were traced and successfully reunited with their families.
In Sagarpur and Palam village police stations, a total of five missing children were traced. The Vasant Kunj South police station reunited two missing minor boys. Delhi Cantt police station also reunited two missing minor boys. Similarly, Kishangarh, Vasant Kunj North, RK Puram, SJ Enclave, and Vasant Vihar police stations recovered 17 people, the DCP said.
The Sarojini Nagar police station traced five missing people -- one male and four females – while the South Campus police station has reunited two missing females.