48 children among 130 missing persons reunited under Delhi Police's 'Op Milap'

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has reunited 130 missing people, 48 children, in the southwest district in August under “Operation Milap”, officials said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said that a total of 130 missing people, including 48 missing or kidnapped children and 82 missing adults, were recovered by southwest district police between August 1 and August 31.

From January 1 to August 31 this year, the district police reunited 931 missing persons with their families, including 306 children and 625 adults, under a special operation. They have been recovered and safely reunited with their families.

Officials said that as soon as reports of missing or kidnapped individuals were received, immediate search operations were launched.

Along with local enquiries, police checked CCTV footage and circulated photographs of the missing persons, children, and suspected kidnappers at auto stands, e-rickshaw stands, bus stands, and railway stations, which played a key role in the recoveries.