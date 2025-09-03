Arogya Kosh: Pregnant women to get ultrasound in private labs

NEW DELHI: Pregnant women undergoing treatment in Delhi government hospitals will now be able to undergo ultrasound tests at private diagnostic laboratories empanelled with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the expenses covered under the Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK).
The Directorate of Family Welfare issued an order clarifying that the facility can be availed where government hospitals lack ultrasound services.
So far, the test and treatment of expecting mothers in public hospitals has largely been provided through funds from the Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK), a centrally sponsored scheme. JSSK makes provisions for free tests and treatment of all pregnant women in government facilities.
However, in the absence of ultrasound facilities in several Delhi hospitals, patients are often referred to private centres.
According to the order, when hospitals refer pregnant women for tests under DAK instead of JSSK, they will need to record the reasons for not using the JSSK route. The directorate noted that the Union Health Ministry noted, every pregnant woman must undergo at least one ultrasound test during the second trimester.
The order also explained that while JSSK allows ultrasounds at private labs, the provision is restricted to high-risk pregnancies. “In such situations, the DAK fund will serve as an additional support to extend the facility to women who may otherwise struggle to access it,” the order noted.