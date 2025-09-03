Arogya Kosh: Pregnant women to get ultrasound in private labs

NEW DELHI: Pregnant women undergoing treatment in Delhi government hospitals will now be able to undergo ultrasound tests at private diagnostic laboratories empanelled with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the expenses covered under the Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK).

The Directorate of Family Welfare issued an order clarifying that the facility can be availed where government hospitals lack ultrasound services.

So far, the test and treatment of expecting mothers in public hospitals has largely been provided through funds from the Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK), a centrally sponsored scheme. JSSK makes provisions for free tests and treatment of all pregnant women in government facilities.