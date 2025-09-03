Congress takes swipe at Delhi government, says relief camps only for show

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, accompanied by senior party leaders, on Tuesday visited flood-affected areas in Badarpur Khader village and assured residents that the party would extend all possible help to those displaced. He said the Congress has always stood by people in times of crisis and would continue to do so regardless of whether it is in power.

Yadav accused the BJP government in Haryana of releasing a large amount of water from the Hathnikund Barrage without informing the Delhi government, causing a sudden surge in the Yamuna and flooding several low-lying parts of the national capital. He further alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government had failed to take adequate preventive measures despite repeated warnings about the rising water level.

“The Congress will provide all possible help to the flood-affected as the party has always risen to the occasion in such situations, whether in power or not. When Congress was in power, it would make advance preparations to set up relief camps with food and tents to shift the affected to safer places,” Yadav said.

He alleged that thousands of families have been left to fend for themselves without food, drinking water or shelter.