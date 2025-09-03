Congress takes swipe at Delhi government, says relief camps only for show

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, accompanied by senior party leaders, on Tuesday visited flood-affected areas in Badarpur Khader village and assured residents that the party would extend all possible help to those displaced. He said the Congress has always stood by people in times of crisis and would continue to do so regardless of whether it is in power.
Yadav accused the BJP government in Haryana of releasing a large amount of water from the Hathnikund Barrage without informing the Delhi government, causing a sudden surge in the Yamuna and flooding several low-lying parts of the national capital. He further alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government had failed to take adequate preventive measures despite repeated warnings about the rising water level.
“The Congress will provide all possible help to the flood-affected as the party has always risen to the occasion in such situations, whether in power or not. When Congress was in power, it would make advance preparations to set up relief camps with food and tents to shift the affected to safer places,” Yadav said.
He alleged that thousands of families have been left to fend for themselves without food, drinking water or shelter.
“The life and livelihood of poor people affected by the flood are at stake,” he said, adding that selective relief camps had been established “only for show” while the majority of victims remain unattended.
Yadav demanded that the city government ensure transparent and speedy delivery of relief materials to all affected households. He also appealed to people living near the Yamuna’s banks to remain vigilant and move to safer places.
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has largely stayed away from the Yamuna flood issue in in the national capital.
However, AAP’s supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal issued an appeal for aid in Punjab, where heavy floods have inundated several districts of the state and claimed lives.
“Punjab has always stood tall with its chest held high in the face of any calamity that has befallen the country. Today, Punjab is in crisis. I appeal to all my fellow countrymen to help the people of Punjab in every possible way during this difficult time. All the MPs and MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party are donating one month’s salary to the Punjab Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Let us all come together to rescue Punjab from this terrible tragedy,” Kejriwal wrote on X in Hindi.