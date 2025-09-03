SFI, AISA raise safety issues, affordable hostels at DU mahapanchayat

NEW DELHI: With Delhi University student union (DUSU) elections around the corner, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students’ Association (AISA) jointly organised a “DU Mahapanchayat” on Tuesday, drawing thousands of students to press for issues ranging from affordable hostels to women’s safety.

The SFI-AISA alliance, which is contesting the polls together this year, framed the event as a counter to the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Congress-backed NSUI, accusing both of failing to deliver on promises.

AISA’s DUSU probable candidate Anjali criticised the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) and the NEP. “FYUP was forced even when students opposed it. The first batch have entered their fourth year, and DU is not equipped with the infrastructure to accommodate them. We reject FYUP, we reject NEP, and we reject saffronisation of education,” she said.