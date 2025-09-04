Delhi CM's first 'Jan Sunwai' at camp office in Civil Lines after attack amid security

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister (CM) Rekha Gupta on Wednesday held the first Jan Sunwai at her camp office in Civil Lines amid heavy security weeks after a man attacked her during the programme over the Supreme Court’s order on stray dogs.

The programme began at 8 am, with people from various parts of the city raising their grievances to the CM and seeking her help at the event.

The chief minister remained seated on a chair as people approached her one by one, submitting their applications and speaking to her through a microphone placed across her table.

In earlier sessions, she would walk among the crowd, freely interacting with the public. The security was also visibly tightened. Police and security personnel formed an inner ring around the CM.