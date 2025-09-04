Delhi CM's first 'Jan Sunwai' at camp office in Civil Lines after attack amid security

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister (CM) Rekha Gupta on Wednesday held the first Jan Sunwai at her camp office in Civil Lines amid heavy security weeks after a man attacked her during the programme over the Supreme Court’s order on stray dogs.
The programme began at 8 am, with people from various parts of the city raising their grievances to the CM and seeking her help at the event.
The chief minister remained seated on a chair as people approached her one by one, submitting their applications and speaking to her through a microphone placed across her table.
In earlier sessions, she would walk among the crowd, freely interacting with the public. The security was also visibly tightened. Police and security personnel formed an inner ring around the CM.
Security measures included policemen frisking individuals with metal detectors and monitoring the programme through CCTV cameras. Additionally, no phones, cameras or spectacles were allowed inside the premises. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Raja Banthia was present inside the CM’s house to oversee the security arrangements. On August 20, a man from Gujarat’s Rajkot, identified as Rajesh Sakriya, attacked CM Gupta during the Jan Sunwai programme at her camp office, the Mukhya Mantri Jan Sewa Sadan on Raj Niwas Marg.
Last week, the chief minister ordered mandatory attendance of designated officers at Jan Sunwai camps, warning disciplinary actions against officers who miss the hearings. “If a designated officer is unable to attend, they must obtain prior permission from the concerned District Magistrate. Absence without such permission will invite disciplinary action,” a statement issued by the CMO said. She said that officers’ presence at the programmes is part of their accountability to the public, and it cannot be ignored.