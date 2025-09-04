Delhi: Mobile phone trafficking racket busted, 3 arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted an organised syndicate engaged in the trafficking of stolen and snatched mobile phones to neighbouring countries and arrested three of its active members, including the alleged kingpin, police said. They have arrested Motahar Shekh (33), his brother Abdul Shamim (22), natives of Malda in West Bengal, and their associate Mohammad Gulu Shekh (33).

“Acting on a tip-off on Tuesday evening, a team of Special Task Force laid a trap near Waste to Wonder Park at Sarai Kale Khan and intercepted the trio around 7.15 pm when they were moving suspiciously,” a senior police official said.

The officer further said that on searching them, the police recovered three country-made pistols with six live cartridges and three bags containing 228 expensive mobile phones.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that Motahar was the main handler and kingpin of the racket. He, along with his associates, procured stolen and snatched mobile phones from street criminals across Delhi at throwaway prices.