Disburse subsidies promised to EV buyers, HC tells Delhi government

NEW DELHI: In a respite to the consumers of electric vehicles awaiting their share of subsidies from the government, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the city administration to disburse them “immediately” as provisioned under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, 2020.

The High Court remarked that procedural hurdles cannot be used as a pretext to delay payments. TNIE had earlier reported that hundreds of crores of subsidy money is stalled since January 2024 leading to a sharp decline in the new registration of electric vehicles in the city.

A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said that despite having funds, the government has failed to release them in time.

The Court specifically stated that the administration cannot take shelter behind the fact that the EV Policy does not specify a timeline for disbursal. It directed the Transport Department to set up a dedicated bank account for the purpose and ensure that subsidies are released to eligible beneficiaries without further delay. The order came while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Jan Seva Welfare Society, a registered organisation working on issues of public welfare and constitutional governance.