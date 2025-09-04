Disburse subsidies promised to EV buyers, HC tells Delhi government

NEW DELHI: In a respite to the consumers of electric vehicles awaiting their share of subsidies from the government, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the city administration to disburse them “immediately” as provisioned under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, 2020.
The High Court remarked that procedural hurdles cannot be used as a pretext to delay payments. TNIE had earlier reported that hundreds of crores of subsidy money is stalled since January 2024 leading to a sharp decline in the new registration of electric vehicles in the city.
A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said that despite having funds, the government has failed to release them in time.
The Court specifically stated that the administration cannot take shelter behind the fact that the EV Policy does not specify a timeline for disbursal. It directed the Transport Department to set up a dedicated bank account for the purpose and ensure that subsidies are released to eligible beneficiaries without further delay. The order came while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Jan Seva Welfare Society, a registered organisation working on issues of public welfare and constitutional governance.
The society approached the Court under Article 226 of the Constitution, seeking a writ of mandamus against the government for not releasing the pending subsidy amounts to EV buyers. In its petition, the NGO stated that the delay in subsidy disbursal was directly affecting thousands of individuals who had purchased electric vehicles in Delhi with the assurance of financial support under the 2020 policy. The petition emphasised that despite assurances, the government had failed to honour its commitment, undermining both consumer rights and the broader public interest of promoting clean mobility.
The petitioner also clarified that it had no personal interest in the matter and was acting purely in the interest of the public. It stated that its knowledge of the issue stemmed from applications filed under the Right to Information Act (RTI), which revealed the non-release of subsidies.
The petition further identified the Government of NCT of Delhi as the primary authority responsible for implementing public policies and ensuring benefits under the EV Policy, while the Transport Department was described as the nodal agency responsible for processing subsidy claims, maintaining records of eligible beneficiaries, and ensuring compliance with the policy framework.