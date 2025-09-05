Civil lines, Kashmiri Gate, ring road flooded

NEW DELHI: Overflowing Yamuna waters have inundated Kashmiri Gate, submerging half of the Ring Road and spilling into the Civil Lines area, leaving the city’s daily life in chaos. Traffic crawled for hours between Kashmiri Gate and Wazirabad as commuters navigated through waist-deep water on both sides of the road.
Massive waterlogging was witnessed at the slip road going towards Tees Hazari and the entire stretch till Majnu Ka Tila on Thursday despite lesser rain. “I was stuck for over two hours on the Ring Road. Cars wouldn’t move an inch, and even bikes were breaking down in the water. It was complete helplessness,” said Rakesh, a commuter returning from Old Delhi.
The flood has also hit the local economy. Dozens of basement shops in the area were submerged, forcing shopkeepers to watch helplessly as goods worth lakh were damaged. “Our stock is gone. Water has entered the basement, and there’s no power to pump it out. This is a nightmare for small traders like us,” said Manoj Jain, who runs an electronics shop near Civil Lines.
Temples along the Ring Road stretch towards Civil Lines also reported water seeping into their premises, with priests rushing to move idols and prayer items to higher ground. Residents of nearby colonies reported water seeping into ground floors, raising fear of health risks as stagnant water is mixed with sewage.
With roads blocked and businesses shut, locals say the overflow has disrupted daily survival. For many in Kashmiri Gate and Civil Lines, the Yamuna’s rise is not just a seasonal inconvenience but a direct assault on livelihoods, faith spaces, and mobility.
The exit and entry point to the footover bridge to enter the Kashmiri Gate Bus Stand was also heavily waterlogged. The commuters were seen carrying their luggage and kids on their shoulders. The inside lane meant for buses was flooded, which is why all the buses were on the main road, leading to major chaos and traffic till the T-point leading to Rajghat.