Civil lines, Kashmiri Gate, ring road flooded

NEW DELHI: Overflowing Yamuna waters have inundated Kashmiri Gate, submerging half of the Ring Road and spilling into the Civil Lines area, leaving the city’s daily life in chaos. Traffic crawled for hours between Kashmiri Gate and Wazirabad as commuters navigated through waist-deep water on both sides of the road.

Massive waterlogging was witnessed at the slip road going towards Tees Hazari and the entire stretch till Majnu Ka Tila on Thursday despite lesser rain. “I was stuck for over two hours on the Ring Road. Cars wouldn’t move an inch, and even bikes were breaking down in the water. It was complete helplessness,” said Rakesh, a commuter returning from Old Delhi.

The flood has also hit the local economy. Dozens of basement shops in the area were submerged, forcing shopkeepers to watch helplessly as goods worth lakh were damaged. “Our stock is gone. Water has entered the basement, and there’s no power to pump it out. This is a nightmare for small traders like us,” said Manoj Jain, who runs an electronics shop near Civil Lines.