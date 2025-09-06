18-year-old girl stabbed to death, accused arrested

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by a 24-year-old man in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad, police said on Friday.

According to police, the accused, who was known to the victim, had been harassing her after she distanced herself from him following her recent marriage. “He attacked her at Mangal Bazar Road on Thursday evening when she had gone shopping,” an official said.

The injured woman was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where she is stated to be stable. A case of attempt to murder was registered, and forensic teams collected evidence. The accused was arrested within hours and the knife recovered. He confessed, saying he was upset over her marriage in August. Police are verifying his claims and checking CCTV footage. The victim’s statement is awaited, the official added.