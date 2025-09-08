Auto-lifter gangs busted, 22 vehicles recovered

NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown on motor vehicle thefts, the Delhi Police apprehended 16 persons, including six juveniles, and recovered 22 stolen two-wheelers during a week-long drive in the north district.

According to police, the stolen vehicles were allegedly used by the accused to commit crimes such as snatching and robberies. A total of 10 motorcycles and 12 scooters were seized, solving 22 cases of motor vehicle theft reported from different parts of the city.

In one operation, police teams intercepted suspects on stolen scooters near Shastri Nagar and Inderlok during the early morning hours. Subsequent raids led to the arrest of several gang members allegedly led by a man identified as Ram Tiwari. The gang was also found to be employing juveniles in thefts, with one minor said to be skilled at breaking handle locks with sheer force, an official said.

Investigations revealed that most of the suspects are alleged drug addicts who targeted two-wheelers parked in isolated spots or free parking areas. The stolen vehicles were sold cheaply to fund their drug habits, while also being used for quick getaways during crimes, the official added.

In other incidents, auto-lifters were nabbed near Kashmere Gate and Sadar Bazar following routine checks and tip-offs. Vehicles stolen from the parking lots of government hospitals and residential colonies in Burari and Timarpur were also recovered. One accused was found to be a proclaimed offender wanted in earlier theft cases, police said.