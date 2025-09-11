Delhi HC pulls up government for running schools from tin shed classrooms

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday criticised the government for running schools from tin shed classrooms while hearing a PIL seeking state-of-the-art infra in three schools.

The PIL, filed by civil rights group Social Jurist, said that around 1,400 students attending classes in makeshift tin shed structures at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Zeenat Mahal, Government Girls Secondary School, and Government Boys Secondary School in Ashok Nagar.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed the government and the Directorate of Education to respond to the petition. Justice Gedela said: “We are in 2025 and it is very bad that the Delhi government is running tin shed schools putting students at risk. Not only is it a tin shed, it is also without walls, proper desks, blackboard…”

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on September 17, 2025.