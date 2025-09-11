Delhi Police Special Cell busts terror module; five suspects held after multi-state raids

NEW DELHI: A Pakistan-based terror module was busted and five operatives were arrested after the Special Cell of Delhi Police and Central agencies carried out coordinated raids across multiple states, an official said on Thursday.

The module was planning a major attack in the country, he said.

The mastermind, identified as Ashar Danish, was apprehended from Jharkhand's Ranchi, while two suspects -- Aftab and Sufiyan, both residents of Mumbai -- were arrested from Delhi on Tuesday.

Muzapa was held from Telangana, while one more operative, Kamran, has also been arrested, the official said. Danish, the kingpin of the module, used to be known under different names such as CEO, Gazba and Professor, he said.

"The raids were carried out after intelligence inputs indicated that a module was planning a major terror attack in the country. We have been tracking them for the last six months," the official said.

Searches at multiple locations have led to the recovery of a large quantity of chemicals, ball bearings and other materials used in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) were recovered, he said.