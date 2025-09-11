Nurses' associations accuse Delhi government of altering Centre's directive on imparting allowances

NEW DELHI: Nurses’ associations have accused the Delhi government of depriving healthcare workers of benefits by altering the Centre’s directive on allowances.
The revised allowances, a long-pending demand of nursing staff, have been implemented by the city government only from August 2025, while nurses were entitled to the benefits from January 2024, according to union representatives.
Anita Panwar, Secretary General of the All India Government Nurses Federation (AIGNF), said the change in the date would result in a loss of benefits for nurses for over one-and-a-half years.
The associations have now taken the matter to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, urging intervention. In a letter addressed to the government, they alleged that the confusion over the starting date for a 25% enhancement in nursing and dress allowances—triggered after the Dearness Allowance (DA) rose from 46% to 50%—was unnecessary and avoidable.
“It should be 1-1-2024, as per the Ministry of Finance Office Memorandum dated 12 March 2024. But the latest endorsement from the Delhi government mentions August 2025. It is very clearly written in the pay commission order that the rate of Nursing Allowance will go up by 25% each time the DA payable on the revised pay scale rises by 50%,” the letter stated.
Panwar alleged that the government’s indecision had caused “total mental harassment of nursing personnel by not implementing all conditions of the endorsed order.”
The nurses’ bodies pointed out that a 25% hike in nursing and dress allowances had been implemented from January 1, 2024, in all central government ministries, universities, autonomous bodies, municipal bodies, central government hospitals and other institutions, following the DA enhancement.
“But the Delhi government has taken vague decisions despite not having the power to make changes in pay and allowances. Only new pay commissions can alter the recommendations of previous commissions. Delhi government appears to be making independent decisions on matters related to pay and allowances, despite not having the authority to alter financial provisions such as pay and allowances,” the letter added.