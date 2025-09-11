Nurses' associations accuse Delhi government of altering Centre's directive on imparting allowances

NEW DELHI: Nurses’ associations have accused the Delhi government of depriving healthcare workers of benefits by altering the Centre’s directive on allowances.

The revised allowances, a long-pending demand of nursing staff, have been implemented by the city government only from August 2025, while nurses were entitled to the benefits from January 2024, according to union representatives.

Anita Panwar, Secretary General of the All India Government Nurses Federation (AIGNF), said the change in the date would result in a loss of benefits for nurses for over one-and-a-half years.

The associations have now taken the matter to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, urging intervention. In a letter addressed to the government, they alleged that the confusion over the starting date for a 25% enhancement in nursing and dress allowances—triggered after the Dearness Allowance (DA) rose from 46% to 50%—was unnecessary and avoidable.

“It should be 1-1-2024, as per the Ministry of Finance Office Memorandum dated 12 March 2024. But the latest endorsement from the Delhi government mentions August 2025. It is very clearly written in the pay commission order that the rate of Nursing Allowance will go up by 25% each time the DA payable on the revised pay scale rises by 50%,” the letter stated.