Address grievances on priority: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday assured that all public grievances would be addressed promptly and emphasised that no delays would be tolerated in the execution of development projects across the capital.

She directed all departmental officers to submit progress reports on pending works within a week and upload them on the chief minister’s e-portal. She also informed that in nearly every Assembly constituency, funds ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 16 crore have been allocated for the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), and that henceforth all departmental works will be processed through the e-file system.

Addressing a review meeting with MPs, MLAs, and councillors from the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Friday, Gupta stressed the need for resolving basic civic issues such as water supply, sewerage, roads, drains and parks without delay. She underscored the importance of coordination among elected representatives and officials, assuring that no proposal from the elected representatives would be blocked. The chief minister reiterated that the government would prioritise all essential projects.