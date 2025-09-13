Address grievances on priority: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday assured that all public grievances would be addressed promptly and emphasised that no delays would be tolerated in the execution of development projects across the capital.
She directed all departmental officers to submit progress reports on pending works within a week and upload them on the chief minister’s e-portal. She also informed that in nearly every Assembly constituency, funds ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 16 crore have been allocated for the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), and that henceforth all departmental works will be processed through the e-file system.
Addressing a review meeting with MPs, MLAs, and councillors from the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Friday, Gupta stressed the need for resolving basic civic issues such as water supply, sewerage, roads, drains and parks without delay. She underscored the importance of coordination among elected representatives and officials, assuring that no proposal from the elected representatives would be blocked. The chief minister reiterated that the government would prioritise all essential projects.
The meeting also focused on development projects and other public concerns. Gupta issued clear directives to officials and representatives to ensure the timely completion of ongoing works. “The government will prioritise every essential project to ensure the people’s needs are met,” she said.
Earlier, during a review of the Chandni Chowk constituency, the chief minister highlighted the need for better coordination among agencies such as the Municipal Corporation, Traffic Police, and Delhi Jal Board to streamline road management and excavation works for water pipelines. She also addressed the shortage of women-friendly pink urinals in Old Delhi markets, directing officials to prepare plans for their installation.
Additionally, CM instructed that all pending files related to projects under the Chief Minister’s Development Fund (CMDF) be prioritised, sanctioned and executed without delay. Gupta called on MLAs and councillors to submit proposals based on constituency needs for swift approval and implementation.