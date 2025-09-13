Delhi Police busts illegal arms factory in Mathura after traversing flooded Yamuna belt

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted an illegal arms factory near the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura by crossing nearly three kilometres of waterlogged fields where the depth of water ranged from 3 to 8 feet, an official said on Saturday.

The operation led to the arrest of Shiv Charan (60), a resident of Mathura, and the recovery of a huge cache of illegal firearms and raw materials within 10 days of a similar recovery in Aligarh, he said "The factory was located near the Yamuna river in Anerda Garhi village of Mathura."

"To reach the site, the team had to cross nearly 3 km of waterlogged fields where the depth of water ranged from 3 to 8 feet," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

It took the team almost two hours to reach the spot.

Despite the flooded terrain, lack of light and loss of mobile communication, the team recovered the weapons and arrested the accused, the officer said.