Delhi Police wade through flooded Yamuna fields to bust illegal arms manufacturer in Mathura

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police team waded through a heavily flooded three-kilometre stretch, with water up to eight feet deep, for nearly two hours to arrest a 60-year-old man accused of running an illegal arms factory on the Yamuna riverbank in Mathura, UP, officials said on Saturday.

On September 1, police busted an illegal arms factory in a field on Jattari Pishawa Road, Aligarh, UP, arresting accused Hanvir and seizing a large cache of weapons and raw materials.

During investigation, Hanvir disclosed the name of his partner, 60-year-old Shiv Charan, who was also running a similar illegal arms manufacturing unit.

After analysis of call details records, locations, and field intelligence, a police team proceeded to Anerda Garhi village in Mathura, UP, where Shiv Charan was apprehended on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Raja Banthia said.

He led the police team to his factory in a village near the Yamuna riverbank, located in a heavily flooded area.

The police team traversed around three kilometers through waterlogged fields and after two hours of struggle, the team reached the location, the DCP said.