Last day to catch Tom Vattakuzhy’s debut solo show in Delhi

In Tom Vattakuzhy’s world, silence is never empty. ‘The Shadows of Absence’, his solo exhibition in India at Vadehra Art Gallery in Delhi, brings together 16 works that capture the interiors of Kerala’s domestic life while quietly probing the themes of migration and absence. Curated by art historian R Siva Kumar, the show is an opportunity to encounter the Kerala artist’s paintings in India, after years of his practice away from the spotlight. It is the last day today.

“In these works, light and shadow, presence and absence, weave in and out of each other—sometimes faintly, sometimes with striking clarity,” Vattakuzhy reflects, adding that the title itself, suggested by Siva Kumar, sets the tone for the viewing.

A recurring theme in his canvases is figures inhabiting the same room, yet rarely the same world. Take Birthday, where a family unfolds within the triptych’s three divisions. The grandfather sits in a wheelchair staring out of a sunlit window, the young father looms before a shadowed mirror, and at the center, children run around in birthday hats while their mother rests beneath a wash of pink light and fairy lights. The painting makes absence palpable—even in togetherness, the figures remain divided, elsewhere.