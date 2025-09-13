Next film on two women's liberty in British Bengal: Anupurna Roy

How much has life changed after winning an award at the world’s oldest film festival?

This is a life-changing event for me. I am now so optimistic that I will get producers, and I will get to make yet another film. However, the unnecessary controversy over my speech that is trying to overshadow the win is something that is hurting me a little. I couldn’t process it initially when my name was announced. I felt, did cinema really win? Did my relentless efforts and labour finally get the recognition it deserved? I thank our Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, from the bottom of my heart for congratulating us on social media. I have been missing my hometown, Purulia, a lot since I haven’t had the opportunity to visit my home for a long time. I live and manage on my own in an expensive city like Mumbai, which doesn’t leave me with much choice to visit my family often. I hope I can make it soon.



You are the fifth Indian and second woman from our country (after Mira Nair) to win at the Venice Film Festival. How does it make you feel?

It has made me a lot more responsible as a filmmaker now. No matter how uncomfortable any situation gets, whether politically or personally, I have to forget that and keep making good cinema. That’s the bigger fight, going forward.