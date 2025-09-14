Amrita Ghosh’s paintings awash in Jibananda Das’ moods

‘Country roads take me home/To the place I belong,’ these lines by John Denver in the song ‘Country Roads,’ sum up our feeling for home. It is the first place that develops the sense of belongingness among us. Artist Amrita Ghosh’s latest exhibition, ‘Samarpan: The Art Of Remembrance,’ ongoing till September 22, celebrates that feeling.

In a conversation with The Morning Standard, the artist says, “Living away from my native land, I often feel nostalgic; I experience a sense of longing, of distance. The artworks from my current series serve basically as an outlet for expressing and channelising these emotions and feelings.”

The inspiration

The exhibition is inspired by the famous Bengali poet Jibananda Das and his work ‘Rupasi Bangla.’ Ghosh says: “Das’ passion, the depthless love for his native land, the close association between nature and nationalism, the ecocritical perspective, the imagistic, symbolical and surrealistic way the poet has delineated the human-nature relationship, the portrayal of the serenity and simplicity of the pastoral life, and the beautiful amalgamation of nature, history and myth, reflected in his work, Rupashi Bangla, have influenced me a lot. Hence, I decided to pay him a tribute through this exhibition. His works have reflected the eternal beauty of Bengal, which I have also tried to follow here.”

The artworks

The majority of the works in this series have been created using ink and tea liquor on gauze fabric. “‘Carrying My Motherland in My Heart’ talks about the urban alienation and greed for fame and wealth, which often lead to violence and moral degradation,” says the artist. “I’ve identified myself with the character shown here, who, with her brush and palette, is drawing inspiration and hope from the serenity and simplicity of pastoral life, leaving behind such a gloomy environment. Another work, ‘Abar Asibo Phire I’, highlights the importance of returning to a simple, serene pastoral life, leaving this world where there are incurable diseases like war and violence, ecological destruction and displacement of people, and others.”



Samarpan: The Art of Remembrance is ongoing at the Dhoomimal Gallery from 11 am to 6 pm