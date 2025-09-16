Delhi government to come up with dedicated portal to clear pending EV subsidies

NEW DELHI: After a rap from the Delhi High Court, the city government is taking steps to release pending subsidies of Electric Vehicle (EV) owners that have stalled since 2024. Officials said that the government is working on a portal to clear the dues amounting to nearly Rs 140 crores.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said that the portal will be used to verify all subsidy claims accumulated over two years and distribute the sum on time.

The development comes after the HC on September 3 ordered the Delhi government to take immediate steps to disburse the subsidies promised to customers for buying electric vehicles and said procedural hurdles cannot be used as a pretext to delay payments.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhayaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela noted that the government cannot hide behind the fact that the Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy of 2020 does not prescribe a timeline for disbursing the amount.

Officials stated that the order will be followed, and the department has already begun identifying the eligible beneficiaries.