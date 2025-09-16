DUSU polls: Five presidential candidates from ‘lesser-known’ organisations in fray

NEW DELHI: In the final list of eight presidential candidates, five this year belong to lesser-known organisations or are contesting independently. Without political or financial backing, they lack the resources to campaign extensively across campus.
However, they are the ones adhering to the Lyngdoh guidelines in the true sense and wish to contest purely on the basis of “student-based politics.”
With a clear and broader vision for the University, these five candidates include Yogesh Meena from Campus Law Centre, Umanshi from the Department of Buddhist Studies, Rahul Kumar from Ramjas College, Anuj Kumar from Law Centre II, and Abhishek Kumar from Satyawati College.
Abhishek Kumar is the presidential candidate from the united panel of All India Students Federation (AISF) and All India Democratic Students Organization (AIDSO).
Their manifesto outlines a robust agenda for marginalised communities, including the establishment of a North-East Students’ Protection and Welfare Committee and measures to support LGBTQIA+ students.
“Discrimination, hate crimes, and financial barriers against North-East students will not be tolerated. We will provide comprehensive legal, social, and financial assistance,” the manifesto states.
This year, nominations for presidential candidates from the Ambedkar Students Association and the Fraternity Movement were cancelled due to certain reasons.
Meanwhile, Umanshi from the Department of Buddhist Studies is contesting as an independent candidate. Her social media profile indicates that she previously worked for NSUI for six years but is now running independently with a seven-point manifesto, which includes menstrual leave for women students, scholarships, and fair access to infrastructure and resources.
Another candidate, Yogesh Meena, represents the Disha Organisation. “We promise that after winning the student union, we will make the entire accounts transparent and public. Since the funds received by the student union are the money of the common students, they have the right to know its complete account. Also, we will fight to restore the ever-shrinking democratic space on the campus,” Meena said.
Anuj Kumar of Law Centre II is contesting as an independent candidate. Rahul Kumar is contesting for DUSU President 2025 from the Parivartankami Chhatra Sangathan (PACHHAS). His manifesto focuses on repealing NEP 2020, opposing SEC-VAC, FYUP and CUET, fighting against fee hikes and HEFA loans, demanding hostel facilities for all, and advocating rent control laws to support students.
BJP sharpens focus on DU elections
With the government at the Centre, control over Delhi, and the Municipal Corporation, the BJP is now setting its sights on another crucial front—the DUSU elections. North West Delhi MP and BJP general secretary Yogendra Chandolia has been tasked with leading the initiative.
“We have formed a team that includes seasoned DUSU campaigners. Two workers have been assigned to each organisational district, supported by local leaders, to create a robust outreach network,” Chandolia told this newspaper. The campaign includes detailed lists of student voters and a three-phase strategy—groundwork, candidate profiling, and mobilisation.