DUSU polls: Five presidential candidates from ‘lesser-known’ organisations in fray

NEW DELHI: In the final list of eight presidential candidates, five this year belong to lesser-known organisations or are contesting independently. Without political or financial backing, they lack the resources to campaign extensively across campus.

However, they are the ones adhering to the Lyngdoh guidelines in the true sense and wish to contest purely on the basis of “student-based politics.”

With a clear and broader vision for the University, these five candidates include Yogesh Meena from Campus Law Centre, Umanshi from the Department of Buddhist Studies, Rahul Kumar from Ramjas College, Anuj Kumar from Law Centre II, and Abhishek Kumar from Satyawati College.

Abhishek Kumar is the presidential candidate from the united panel of All India Students Federation (AISF) and All India Democratic Students Organization (AIDSO).

Their manifesto outlines a robust agenda for marginalised communities, including the establishment of a North-East Students’ Protection and Welfare Committee and measures to support LGBTQIA+ students.

“Discrimination, hate crimes, and financial barriers against North-East students will not be tolerated. We will provide comprehensive legal, social, and financial assistance,” the manifesto states.