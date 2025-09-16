‘Killer’ who fled Nepal jail during recent riots arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a man at the Indo-Nepal border for allegedly killing his girlfriend eight years ago in the city. Thirty-one-year-old Arjun Kumar, alias Bhola, had been imprisoned in a Nepal jail for a similar offence and managed to escape during the recent agitation in the country, officials said on Monday.

On November 17, 2017, a man filed a complaint at the New Ashok Nagar police station, saying that his daughter had been abducted. He raised suspicion about Bhola’s involvement. Later, the girl’s body was recovered from Bhola’s rented accommodation, but he was already on the run. A cash reward of Rs 1 lakh was declared on his arrest.

According to DCP (crime) Harsh Indora, it was learnt that the accused was lodged in a Nepal jail. They received a tip-off regarding a jailbreak in Nepal in which Bhola had also escaped. Police found that Bhola had crossed the Indo-Nepal border through the Raxaul border, prompting a team to rush to Bihar. He was nabbed at the border while attempting to enter India.

The DCP said that in Delhi, the accused and the victim lived in the same building and were in a relationship. Bhola had pressured her to elope, but she refused. In a fit of rage, Bhola killed her by slitting her throat on November 16, 2017.

After escaping to Nepal, he befriended one Nausad, who was in a relationship with a married woman, which was opposed by her family. Nausad conspired with his cousin and Bhola to kill the woman’s mother. They slit her throat in the same manner that the accused had killed the woman in Delhi. All the accused were arrested and sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment.